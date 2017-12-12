Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Return With His Son

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the stage Monday night with a surprise guest.

After a week-long break to be with his son as he underwent another heart surgery, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host returned, bringing his son, Billy Kimmel, on the stage with him.

“I was out last week because this guy had heart surgery. But look he’s fine everybody. He may have pooped, but he’s fine,” Kimmel said, thanking the stars who had filled in for him while he was out. “Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable,” he added.

“We also want to thank the very bright and talented doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital who treated Billy and many kids with so much caring and compassion,” he continued, before going on to discuss the importance of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

In May, Kimmel revealed to fans in an emotional monologue that his son was born with a severe heart condition in which a pulmonary valve was completely blocked as well as there being a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart, leading to the infant not getting enough oxygen into his blood. He revealed that the condition would require multiple surgeries.

But during Monday night’s episode, Kimmel revealed that his son is doing great.

“Billy is doing great, by the way. He has one more surgery –- this is amazing -– he had an operation a week ago. They say he’ll probably be on track to win at least a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2036.”