Social Media Is Distracted Over John Legend’s Pecs and Abs in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

During NBC‘s Jesus Christ Superstar Live broadcast, some members of the audience at home were more interested in John Legend‘s pecs and abs than what he had to sing about.

Legend played Jesus Christ, alongside Sara Bareilles as Mary Madgalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas.

The production of the 1970 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical was staged at Brooklyn’s Mercy Armory in New York. Here is how the audience at home reacted to Legend’s perfect body.

When Jesus shows up with his perfect abs… #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/wfKP2FTrsl — bri mattia (@brimattia) April 2, 2018

“The 24 hour CrossFit gym in Nazareth must be off the hook. Holy Abs Batman,” one viewer wrote.

The 24 hour CrossFit gym in Nazareth must be off the hook. Holy Abs Batman #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Tiffany Berryman is Editing (@TiffyInspired) April 2, 2018

“Pecs are the new abs,” another viewer noted.

@johnlegend is acting from his pecs and I’m not mad. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Rosemarie O’Connor (@roseaocon) April 2, 2018

Is anyone else completely distracted by @johnlegend ‘s pecs? Is it just me? #JesusChristSuperstar — Leigh Ann Dixon (@marleigh252) April 2, 2018



Why do I get the feeling @johnlegend took the role of Jesus in #JesusChristSuperstarLive just so he could show his pecs? @nbc — Dr Jonathan Vitale (@DrJonathan) April 2, 2018

Before the show, Legend’s wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, told PEOPLE that he followed a strict diet to prepare for the show.

“John’s eating really healthy right now for Jesus Christ Superstar,” Teigen told PEOPLE this weekend. “He has a shirtless scene he’s pretty excited about, but he’s actually starting to fast, like juice fast, starting today.”

The only trouble was that she also had to follow the diet, even though she is expecting their second child. It is “tough when you are eating for two,” she said. “We’re gonna get through that and then next week I’m just going to force feed him, basically.”

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC