Social Media Is Distracted Over John Legend’s Pecs and Abs in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

During NBC‘s Jesus Christ Superstar Live broadcast, some members of the audience at home were more interested in John Legend‘s pecs and abs than what he had to sing about.

Legend played Jesus Christ, alongside Sara Bareilles as Mary Madgalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas.

The production of the 1970 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical was staged at Brooklyn’s Mercy Armory in New York. Here is how the audience at home reacted to Legend’s perfect body.

“The 24 hour CrossFit gym in Nazareth must be off the hook. Holy Abs Batman,” one viewer wrote.

“Pecs are the new abs,” another viewer noted.

Before the show, Legend’s wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, told PEOPLE that he followed a strict diet to prepare for the show.

“John’s eating really healthy right now for Jesus Christ Superstar,” Teigen told PEOPLE this weekend. “He has a shirtless scene he’s pretty excited about, but he’s actually starting to fast, like juice fast, starting today.”

The only trouble was that she also had to follow the diet, even though she is expecting their second child. It is “tough when you are eating for two,” she said. “We’re gonna get through that and then next week I’m just going to force feed him, basically.”

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

