Jeremy Piven’s ‘Wisdom Of The Crowd’ Cancelled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

CBS has cancelled Wisdom of the Crowd after a fourth woman accused star Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct. The network will not put in an order for the back nine.

A source told TVLine that Wisdom producers were already told about the decision. All 13 episodes have already been produced and will still air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Piven confirmed the news on Twitter, but did not make reference to the scandal.

Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd

sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts ! pic.twitter.com/V4ec83MkyX — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 27, 2017

The decision comes three days after another woman accused Piven of sexual harassment. Anastasia Taneie told BuzzFeed News on Nov. 24 that Piven grabbed her breasts and genitals on the set of Entourage in April 2009. She claims he pushed her against a wall in a dark hallway.

“I was scared at the time nobody was going to believe me. I didn’t want to make a scene. I just wanted to go home,” she told BuzzFeed. “It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced.”

On Oct. 30, Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of grabbing her breasts and buttocks twice on the set of Entourage. Cassidy Freeman accused Piven of “predatory behavior” in an Instagram post on Nov. 1. On Nov. 9, Tiffany Bacon Scourby claimed Piven forced her to engage in a sexual act at a New York hotel in 2003.

Amy Meador also told BuzzFeed News last week that Piven pinned her down in her Los Angeles home in 1995.

After Bellamar came forward, CBS said it was “looking into” the allegations.

As for Piven, he has repeatedly denied these allegations. His representatives told BuzzFeed they plan on taking legal action and want the women to take polygraph tests. Piven also took a polygraph test on Nov. 13 and it reportedly showed that he was telling the truth.

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen,” Piven told BuzzFeed in a statement. “I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

Wisdom of the Crowd was not a highly-rated series, only averaging 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 demographic rating. It is the least-watched Sunday series on CBS, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Photo: CBS / Bill Inoshita