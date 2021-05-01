'Jeopardy!' Reveals First Look at Bill Whitaker as Guest Host

✖

Anderson Cooper's stint as the latest Jeopardy! guest host came to an end on Friday. Journalist Bill Whitaker will be taking over hosting reins for the next two weeks. In advance of the start of his time as the newest Jeopardy! host, the show shared a sneak peek at Whitaker's turn behind the lectern.

Jeopardy! introduced Whitaker by noting some of his accomplishments, sharing that he has been an acclaimed journalist for over four decades. He is currently one of the correspondents on 60 Minutes, a position which he has had since 2014. The announcer said that Whitaker has brought you the news, but, as the journalist himself said, he's "bringing you the clues" for the next two weeks. The quiz show competition has been donating funds to the respective guest host's cause (the show donates the same amount that contestants earn during the course of the host's respective stint). For Whitaker, the show will be donating to the Media Fellowship House. At the end of the sneak peek clip, Whitaker explained that the show has already donated $1,000,000 to various charities ever since they have tapped media figures stepped in to host the show in light of Alex Trebek's passing.

Whitaker will host Jeopardy! from May 3 to May 14. He follows a long list of individuals who have already taken their turn as the Jeopardy! guest host. During the course of the current season, everyone from Katie Couric to Aaron Rodgers has stepped into the role. Most recently, and as previously mentioned, Cooper served as the guest host. His stint earned him a great deal of praise, as many viewers are even hoping that he could become the permanent host of the quiz show.

On his first day as Jeopardy! guest host, Cooper paid tribute to Trebek. He also spoke about his time as a contestant on Jeopardy!, as he won the Celebrity Jeopardy! tournament twice (and lost twice, as well). "To be on this stage where Alex Trebek hosted 'Jeopardy!' with such grace and intelligence for so long is really amazing and very humbling," Cooper said. "Getting to guest host these next two weeks, raise money for good causes and pay tribute to Alex, it's really an honor. I miss him and I know that we all do."