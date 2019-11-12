‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek’s Viral Video of Him Choking up Continues to Go Viral and Draw Comments

Jeopardy! fans are continuing to talk about the viral clip of long-time host Alex Trebek choking up after a contestant wrote a supportive message in place of an answer on Monday night’s show. The clip, captured by numerous fans and shared to social media overnight, is continuing to rake up views and inspire long-time watchers to send their support and love to the game show host, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

Answering a “Final Jeopardy” question, Tournament of Champions semifinalist Dhruv Gaur wrote down an incorrect answer in favor of showing his support for Trebek, betting $1,995 of his $2,000 on the answer, “We [love] you Alex.”

“Oh, that’s very kind of you,” Trebek, holding back tears, responded. “Thank you.”

After the touching moment, the hashtag “[We Love You Alex]” began to trend on Twitter, with the initial video since reaching more than two million views and fans continuing to use the hashtag.

“It was the response felt ’round the country last night. What a kind heart you have. Wishing you happiness and success always, Dhruv,” one person wrote Tuesday morning.

“If you haven’t seen this, yet… and even if you have… here’s a dose of humanity to warm the soul,” another wrote, using the “[We Love You Alex]” hashtag and sharing the video.

“I was working when this happened but it’s still true [We Love You Alex] you are the best and only host of [Jeopardy!] a lot of us have ever known,” a third tweeted. “Sending you love and good thoughts.”

“Not all [heroes]… May your loving kindness be returned to you millionfold, [Dhruv Gaur],” one wrote. “People like you are who make this life a more beautiful place to live.”

Addressing the viral moment that touched the hearts of thousands after the show aired, Gaur tweeted that he was “really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking. For context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer.”

“We were all hurting for him so badly. When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know,” he added. “I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love.”

Trebek, who has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, first revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After revealing in May that his tumors had “shrunk by more than 50 percent” and that he was in “near remission,” he revealed in September that he would have to again undergo chemotherapy, promising to continue hosting Jeopardy! for as long as he can.