'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Bill Whitaker's Chances as Full-Time Host
Bill Whitaker's stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! wrapped up on Friday's episode. Following his time on the quiz show program, viewers have weighed in with their thoughts on how he handled the task. Based on the responses to Whitaker's time on Jeopardy!, fans aren't necessarily clamoring for him to take over the position full-time.
Over the past several months, numerous famous figures have stepped up to fill in for the late Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!. Everyone from Green Bay Packers quarterback to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has tried their hand at hosting duties. Whitaker, an anchor on 60 Minutes, began his time as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host on May 3. As previously mentioned, his two-week stint wrapped up on Friday. As a result, fans have subsequently been weighing in on how Whitaker has fared in comparison to the many others who have hosted Jeopardy! in recent months.
On Twitter, many viewers did say that Whitaker was a good host on Jeopardy!. However, when it comes to hosting full-time, they're not so sure about having the journalist take on those duties.
Bill Whitaker did a solid job guest hosting. Not at a level for permanent host, but I enjoyed it. #Jeopardy— Bryan Garcia (@BryanUF) May 14, 2021
Viewers didn't have too many complaints about Whitaker's time on Jeopardy!. But, when it comes to choosing someone to fill in for Trebek full-time, they're not here for the journalist being the permanent host.
Sorry, but I must admit Bill Whitaker has been damn boring on #jeopardy. Ready for the next guest host. Getting tired of this & can’t wait for the weekend to watch an old episode with Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/PhSR78fIKF— Mark (@rubystar22) May 13, 2021
This viewer didn't mince words as they said that Whitaker was "boring" on Jeopardy!. They even said that they're eager to watch an old episode with Trebek as the host for some of that old-school Jeopardy! magic.
I'll be glad when Bill Whitaker’s hosting gig ends. Two weeks feels like two months.— Lauren Salkin (@thinkspin) May 12, 2021
Yet another viewer was happy to see Whitaker's hosting stint come to an end. It's safe to say that they're not keen on him hosting the show full-time.
Eh, Bill Whitaker was... fine. Not as good as Richards or Cooper, but at least not as terrible as Couric or Rodgers. #Jeopardy— Gfjklopkr (@gfjklopkr) May 14, 2021
Whitaker doesn't have this viewer's vote for full-time host. They said that he was just a "fine" host.
Bill Whitaker has been a good host but he's a bit too serious. No banter with the contestants. #jeopardy— Josh (@YankeeJosh) May 14, 2021
This viewer also doesn't believe that Whitaker would be a good fit in the long term. They mentioned that he's been a "bit too serious," especially when it comes to speaking with the contestants.
#Jeopardy Bill Whitaker is perfect host: He’s intelligent, calm w/ a perfect demeanor everything needed for #Jeopardy hopefully he can do this and #60minutes @BillWhitakerCBS— trader j (@tradejas) May 15, 2021
While many believe that Whitaker shouldn't be made the full-time host, there are some who are backing him. One fan even called him the "perfect host."
Bill Whitaker should be the new host of #Jeopardy I loved Ken Jennings and would also love him, but something about Whitaker's performance was so serene and calming it's as if he had been the host for many years! I would love to see him in that role.— Jay Poole (@T_McClure) May 15, 2021
In fact, there were others who agreed that Whitaker would make a great permanent host of Jeopardy!. Another viewer weighed in to write that they would love to have the 60 Minutes personality as the host even over their other favorite choices, including Ken Jennings.