'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Bill Whitaker's Chances as Full-Time Host

Bill Whitaker's stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! wrapped up on Friday's episode. Following his time on the quiz show program, viewers have weighed in with their thoughts on how he handled the task. Based on the responses to Whitaker's time on Jeopardy!, fans aren't necessarily clamoring for him to take over the position full-time.

Over the past several months, numerous famous figures have stepped up to fill in for the late Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!. Everyone from Green Bay Packers quarterback to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has tried their hand at hosting duties. Whitaker, an anchor on 60 Minutes, began his time as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host on May 3. As previously mentioned, his two-week stint wrapped up on Friday. As a result, fans have subsequently been weighing in on how Whitaker has fared in comparison to the many others who have hosted Jeopardy! in recent months.

On Twitter, many viewers did say that Whitaker was a good host on Jeopardy!. However, when it comes to hosting full-time, they're not so sure about having the journalist take on those duties.