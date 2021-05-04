'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Bill Whitaker's Debut

Bill Whitaker was the latest individual to step into the late Alex Trebek's shoes as the (interim) host of Jeopardy!. The 60 Minutes anchor made his debut on Monday's episode. Of course, since a new host was up at bat, Jeopardy! fans soon flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Whitaker's hosting debut.

Numerous individuals have already been tasked with hosting Jeopardy! over the last several months including Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, and, most recently, Anderson Cooper. Whitaker is the next up and will host the quiz show from May 3 to May 14. In advance of his guest-hosting stint, Jeopardy! shared that Whitaker has been a journalist for the past four decades and that he is currently one of the correspondents on 60 Minutes. While he's been bringing viewers the news over the past four decades, for the next two weeks, he'll be "bringing you the clues."

Just as they did with all of the previous Jeopardy! guest hosts, fans took to Twitter to weigh in on how Whitaker fared on the program. Judging by their responses, they have a lot to say about the journalist's time in the Jeopardy! spotlight.