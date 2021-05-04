'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Bill Whitaker's Debut
Bill Whitaker was the latest individual to step into the late Alex Trebek's shoes as the (interim) host of Jeopardy!. The 60 Minutes anchor made his debut on Monday's episode. Of course, since a new host was up at bat, Jeopardy! fans soon flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Whitaker's hosting debut.
Numerous individuals have already been tasked with hosting Jeopardy! over the last several months including Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, and, most recently, Anderson Cooper. Whitaker is the next up and will host the quiz show from May 3 to May 14. In advance of his guest-hosting stint, Jeopardy! shared that Whitaker has been a journalist for the past four decades and that he is currently one of the correspondents on 60 Minutes. While he's been bringing viewers the news over the past four decades, for the next two weeks, he'll be "bringing you the clues."
Just as they did with all of the previous Jeopardy! guest hosts, fans took to Twitter to weigh in on how Whitaker fared on the program. Judging by their responses, they have a lot to say about the journalist's time in the Jeopardy! spotlight.
I could listen to Bill Whitaker for hours. What a smooooth voice. #Jeopardy— Terry Macary (@terrymacary) May 3, 2021
More than a few Jeopardy! viewers pointed out that they were drawn to Whitaker's voice as he read all of the clues. One fan wrote, "I could listen to Bill Whitaker read the phone book."
The bar has been set abysmally low since Dr. Oz, but all in all I'd say a pretty good debut episode for Bill Whitaker. Cool and calm. #Jeopardy— Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) May 3, 2021
Viewers were less than impressed with Dr. Mehmet Oz's time as the Jeopardy! host (the television host appeared on the program in March). So, they were thrilled to see Whitaker do well for his hosting stint.
Yeah... not a fan of Bill Whitaker as host. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/UDaViYpQdw— 👩🏻🦰 (@RedHeadedScot) May 4, 2021
While there were some who loved Whitaker as the host, there were others who weren't exactly here for it. This viewer even said that they didn't have any strong feelings about the anchor.
Bill was good! Very soft spoken and smooth. #jeopardy— db (@metallidan) May 3, 2021
Whitaker certainly has the voice for Jeopardy!. Based on these responses, many viewers seem to agree.
Bill Whitaker may be my favorite #jeopardy guest host yet!— Fake Farrah (@Fake_Farrah) May 3, 2021
Every viewer has their own "favorite" pick amongst those who have served as a guest host on Jeopardy!. For some, Whitaker takes the cake.
I think Bill Whitaker just blew #AaronRogers off the board as a possible future host of #Jeopardy Maybe now he will just focus on the #Packers— ewknew (@eeknew) May 3, 2021
Whitaker may just be competition for Rodgers, who nailed his time as the Jeopardy! host. Even though there were many who would love to see the athlete host, Whitaker's giving him a run for his money.
Idk Bill Whitaker like that but he has a calming presence and a kind smile #Jeopardy— Haley (@_wolfhaley) May 3, 2021
Whitaker's overall demeanor seems to have sold many Jeopardy! fans. Luckily for them, they'll be able to see the journalist behind the lectern as he hosts the program for the next two weeks.