‘Jeopardy!’ Announces New Spinoff Show

Jeopardy! is embracing a whole new platform with the iconic game show’s newly-announced spinoff — Jeopardy! YouTube Edition.

The new edition of the original game show will still be hosted by Ken Jennings, but will feature three YouTube creators as the contestants facing off on the quiz show, each playing for the charity of their choice.

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The Jeopardy! YouTube Edition spinoff will have a similar format to the original game show, but will also feature clues and categories related to the “energy of internet culture with categories spanning YouTube-inspired topics—from viral trends to the rich 20+ year history of the platform,” with other “notable” creators also providing video clues for the contestants.

The first three contestants will be drag queen Monét X Change, who is playing for GLAAD; musician Rebecca Black, who is playing for The Trevor Project; and Dimension20 host Brennan Lee Mulligan, also playing for The Trevor Project.

The first episode of Jeopardy! YouTube Edition will premiere on the game show’s YouTube channel on March 31 at 9 p.m., with other exclusive content to follow.

(jeopardy!/Youtube)

“Jeopardy! is one of the most successful and enduring brands in television history, with decades of cultural relevance and a loyal audience,” said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, as per Deadline. “As we bring our YouTube strategy to life, we’re incredibly excited to build on that legacy while connecting with new audiences in a way that feels fresh, interactive, and native to the platform.”

“Blurring the lines between a traditional broadcast format and a new era of digital consumption results in something that’s fun for both new fans and old ones,” added Kevin Allocca, global head of culture and trends for YouTube. “Seeing Jeopardy! intersect with YouTube creators underscores how the two can amplify each other in ways that feel surprisingly authentic and are a testament to the enduring relevance of these formats.”

In other Jeopardy! news, Sony Pictures Television announced on Thursday that the original game show had been renewed for Seasons 43 and 44, with Jennings returning as host for both.