‘Jeopardy’ Champion Reveals How to Get on the Show

One Jeopardy! champion has posted an informative video on how you can live out your quiz show dreams.

On the official Jeopardy! Instagram page, an Instagram Reel starring former champion Sam Buttrey—who first appeared on the series in 2021, and has since appeared on several iterations of the show’s all-star series, like Tournament of Champions and Jeopardy! Masters—lets prospective contestants know how to get in on the action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It all starts with the Jeopardy! Anytime Test,” Buttrey says as he walks out of the TV studio’s doors. “So go to our website, jeopardy.com, to get instructions on how to take the test and tips on how to prepare.”

He continues by saying if you do well enough on the test to reach the knowledge requirements, contestants are entered into a raffle that gives them an invitation to audition. But not everyone will get the chance.

“There is some luck involved,” Buttrey says. “You have to keep trying. You can do this! I believe in you!”

According to the Jeopardy! website, the Anytime Test includes 50 questions and is available to take “any time,” hence the name. Applicants are given 15 seconds to respond to each question, to prevent cheating, which means the test will take just under 13 minutes.

Those who wish to be on the series can take the test as many times as they want every 12 months. Results are not shown, but if contacted, that means you passed. After that, a video conference test is administered in the same format: 50 questions, 15 seconds to answer. Following that, a game-play audition where you’ll compete against other potential contestants occurs.

Watch the Reel below.