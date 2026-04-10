Jensen Ackles Sets Return to ‘Tracker’ for Season 3 Finale

Jensen Ackles is coming back to Tracker.

CBS has revealed that the Supernatural alum will reprise his role as Russell Shaw in the Season 3 finale.

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In “The Best Ones,” airing on Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET, “Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project.” While the once-estranged brothers still have a tense relationship at times, they have proven to be quite the team when the few times they’ve worked together. So with both of them on the case, who knows what will happen.

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Ackles was first introduced as the older brother of Justin Hartley’s Colter during the first season. He most recently appeared in the first two episodes of Season 3, when Colter and Russell got tangled in a sinister underground operation. Since Tracker has been renewed for Season 4, it’s possible that the Season 3 finale won’t be the last that fans see of Russell. But with Ackles’ busy schedule, that might be hard.

He is set to star in Prime Video’s upcoming The Boys prequel Vought Rising, reprising his role as Soldier Boy. If anything, fans could get another one-off appearance from him in Season 4, but nothing is set in stone. The season finale, however, does sound like it’s going to be a big one, and what Colter and Russell will be getting into while searching for a victim of a “nefarious research project” remains to be seen. It’s likely whatever happens in the finale will also set up Season 4, which could also give fans an idea of Ackles’ future on the show.

There are still a handful of episodes before the season finale, but it will give fans something to look forward to as the season starts to wind down. CBS renewed Tracker for Season 4 in January, so however the season ends, viewers shouldn’t be waiting too long to find out what happens next. CBS is expected to release its fall 2026 schedule on Wednesday, so fans will get an idea of when to expect Tracker next season. New episodes of Tracker air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. The Season 3 finale airs on Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET, following the Season 1 finale of Marshals.