Jennifer Lopez Shows off Stunning Silhouette in American Music Awards Rehearsal Photos

Jennifer Lopez will host the American Music Awards on Monday night, and CBS showed fans a stunning glimpse of what’s ahead.

The network released a few images of Lopez rehearsing for the AMAs, and the singer/actress is shown striking several poses. She’s backlit in the images, which means her silhouette is the focus.

In this image released on May 26, 2025, Jennifer Lopez rehearses for the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ashley Osborn/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Even though Lopez is hosting the AMAs, she’s not overly excited about it. She’s more pumped to perform during the CBS-broadcasted event, based on her recent comments.

“Believe it or not, I’m quite shy,” Lopez told USA Today. “I’m a performer, so if I have a script or a song, I can do that and I love doing that. But hosting is a different thing, a different skill set. I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite thing to do.”

In this image released on May 26, 2025, Jennifer Lopez rehearses for the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

She went on to add, “I hope that (people) are entertained and have a good time. And that they get to feel their impact in choosing and cheering on their favorite artists.”

How to Watch the American Music Awards

CBS Presents American Music Awards Hosted by Jennifer Lopez. (Credit: CBS)

Jennifer Lopez will host the American Music Awards on Monday night (Memorial Day in the U.S.) at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET, which is 5 p.m. PT in Las Vegas. CBS is airing the live broadcast.

CBS is free to anyone with the ability to receive over-the-air TV broadcast signals via a digital transmitter or similar device. CBS is also available in most cable packages and digital TV services.

Those wishing to stream the American Music Awards will need Paramount+, the streaming service that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, owns.