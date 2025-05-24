American Music Awards: Time, Channel and How to Watch the 2025 Ceremony

The 2025 American Music Awards are right around the corner.

After over two years, the AMAs are finally returning in a matter of days.

Jennifer Lopez will be the world’s largest fan-voted music awards show from the luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The telecast will include many performances from some of music’s greatest and newest, as many artists hope to walk away with at least one award. Janet Jackson will be honored with the ICON Award, while Sir Rod Stewart will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Continue reading to get all the details on the 51st AMAs and how and where to watch.

When the AMAs Take Place

The 2025 American Music Awards will air on Monday. Yes, Memorial Day, making it the first time the AMAs have aired on the holiday. It will broadcast live coast-to-coast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Since it will be on Memorial Day, the telecast will be taking great care in honoring those who have and are serving our country. The AMAs is teaming up with Easy Day Foundation, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization committed to helping veterans transition to civilian life and present several special in-show moments that celebrate veterans while raising funds for national and local organizations.

There will also be special performances for Military Appreciation Month and a special award honoring those who use their platform to make meaningful contributions to the veteran community, as well as stories from active-duty service members and veterans.

What Channel the AMAs Will Air on

For the first time ever, the American Awards will be getting a new home. After airing on ABC since 1974, the AMAs will now be airing on CBS. This comes over two years after the last telecast on ABC. How long the deal will last is unknown, but this also comes after it was previously reported that the Eye network will be losing the Grammys starting in 2027 as it will move to Disney-owned networks such as ABC. CBS is also the home of the Golden Globes and was one of many homes for the MTV Video Music Awards last year.

How to Watch the American Music Awards

As previously mentioned, the 2025 American Music Awards will be airing on CBS coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, which is probably the best way to watch it. The awards ceremony will also be streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to stream live via a live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to access the AMAs on-demand the following day.