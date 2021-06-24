Jennifer Aniston Recalls the 'Friends' Guest-Star Who Acted 'Above' the Show

✖

Jenifer Aniston isn't done talking about Friends just yet. Weeks after she reunited with her former co-stars for the long-awaited Friends reunion, the actress divulged even more secrets about the show during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, revealing there was one Friends guest star who acted "above" the show.

Speaking to Stern, Aniston, who starred on the sitcom as Rachel Green, said the guest star, who was a man, acted "as if they were just too above this to be on a sitcom," regardless of how popular Friends was at the time. She went on to recall how the person acted when the network and producers would laugh during a network run-through. Aniston said the actor "was like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.'" For many of those on the show, the person;s behavior "was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude—this is not what we're all about.'" Aniston added, "this is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just s–ing on it."

Although Aniston refrained from namedropping the culprit, she did help to narrow down the list a bit. The actress confirmed that the person in question was not Tom Selleck, who notably guest starred as one of Monica's love interests, Dr. Richard Burke. She also said the person was not Sean Penn, who appeared as Phoebe's sister's fiancé. Unfortunately, that still leaves plenty of names in the running, and fans may never know the identity of guest star, whom Aniston said later apologized for his behavior.

"The funny thing is that male did apologize about their behavior years later," she said. "And just said, 'I was just so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn't on my best behavior.'"

Aniston's comments marked just her latest revelation about the sitcom. When she and her castmates reunited for the May HBO Max Friends reunion, it was revealed that she and David Schwimmer had more than just an on-screen romance. Schwimmer admitted to fans that "at some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," but despite the reciprocated feelings, he said "it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Initially premiering in 1994, Friends chronicled the lives of six 20-something New Yorkers as they navigated through their personal and professional lives. It aired for 10 season before concluding in 2004. All episodes of the sitcom, as well as the reunion, are available for streaming on HBO Max.