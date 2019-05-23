Jennie Garth Shares Why ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot Is Happening Now

Beverly Hills, 90210 meant a lot to fans and those who worked on the show 20 years ago, which is why Jennie Garth and co-star, Tori Spelling knew the timing had to be right for the gang to reunite for a reboot.

With filming for the six-episode event series — officially titled BH90210 — set to begin next week, Garth spoke with PopCulture.com about why the cast is reuniting for the special now, and how it feels to be back with the original cast of the iconic 1990s drama series.

“It’s something that has been out there for many years. People always asking ‘When are you going to do a reboot [or] where are we going to see you all together again?’ Timing has just never been right,” Garth told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Tuesday.

When asked why she and the cast would pursue the summer event series now, she says it all ties back to their relationship with one another.

“I think that we probably are taking the opportunity to be together again and realize how meaningful the show was to each of us and to all people who watched it. We want to celebrate that and be together again,” she added.

The new series, which is set to premiere this summer, will reunite original 90210 cast members Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green.

Garth, who also serves as an executive producer on the show with Spelling, revealed BH90210 has been two years in the making as the two actresses and friends hoped to work on another project together after the end of their short-lived Freeform comedy, Mystery Girls.

“It’s been quite an adventurous journey,” Garth said of working behind-the-scenes on the project. “We start production next week. Every one of us, couldn’t be more excited to be back together. It’s a very fair situation, to be a group of people on that intimate of a level and want to work together again.”

Despite the years away and the tabloid rumors surrounding their lives, Garth said reuniting with the cast feels like coming home again.

“It’s like no time has passed. Our relationships are each individually unique and separate from the others. Then there’s this big group chemistry that is really, really hard to find in another group of actors,” she said. “Now, each of us having gone out and worked independently and done various different projects over the years, we realize [Beverly Hills, 90210] was like lightning in a bottle. Now, coming back together, we all realize that and it’s a good thing to have people who appreciate each other and want to be together. We’re very lucky.”

Ahead of filming for the new show, Garth made an appearance Tuesday at the Sweets & Snacks Expo to announce the partnership between Kinder Joy and the Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that brings joy to homeless children through birthday celebrations.

“Kinder Joy is funding birthday party programs [that] will be providing for these kids in shelters across the country,” Garth shared. “So, what the birthday party program does is they go in and create a party for kids that normally wouldn’t get to have it… It’s just a special opportunity to bring joy into these kids that normally wouldn’t get to have that.”

For more information, fans can visit the Birthday Party Project website. BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Photo Credit: Michael Simon