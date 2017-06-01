Jenna Dewan And Jennifer Lopez Boogie Down As ‘World Of Dance’ Trends Worldwide

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Jennifer Lopez could not be more thrilled that their new NBC series World of Dance was trending on the Internet when the show premiered on Tuesday night. Jenna, who is a host and mentor on the reality competition series, took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing with her co-star Jennifer Lopez behind the scenes.

‪Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like...‬ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

The video shows Jenna and her pop singer co-star J-Lo busting a move while hanging out watching the highly anticipated premiere of World of Dance. The wife of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum was wearing a floor-length beige coat with a lace-up white top and ripped jeans. Jennifer Lopez was sporting a crop top white sweater with high-waisted jeans that accentuated her curvy figure.

The 36-year-old actress shared the clip with the caption: "Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like..."

Up Next: Jennifer Lopez And Jenna Dewan Tatum Team Up And Slay Dance Routine

The short clip was a smash hit with Tatum's followers as they viewed it more than 888k times and dished out over 143k likes.

Earlier in the evening, Jenna Dewan took to Instagram to share a look at World of Dance's opening segment. The video shows her being surrounded by a group of dancers before being spun in a circle by a male dance partner.

The Step Up alum captioned the clip: "Tonight's the night! Series premiere for @nbcworldofdance at 10/9c. Get ready to have some fun and see some incredible dancing! #worldofdance."

Tonight's the night! Series premiere for @nbcworldofdance at 10/9c. Get ready to have some fun and see some incredible dancing! #worldofdance A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 30, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

In the clip, Jenna says: "I was a very competitive dancer, so coming to this competition...I really know what they're going through."

More: Jenna Dewan Confirms She Once Dated Justin Timberlake

World of Dance will pit all kinds of dancers against each other in a fierce competition. Individuals will battle against duos and crews in all genres of dance such as hip-hop, popping, locking, krumping, tap, ballet, clogging, stomping, break dancing, and more. The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million.

[H/T Instagram: Jennifer Lopez, Instagram: Jenna Dewan]