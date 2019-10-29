Jared Padalecki’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot: Everything We Know

Jared Padalecki’s recent arrest will reportedly not affect filming on Supernatural, but some fans may wonder how it could impact his reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. Over the weekend, Padalecki was taken into custody by police in Austin, Texas, after allegedly getting into an altercation with two different employees. According to TV Line, Padalecki was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

The outlet later reported that a spurce close to the situaiton informed them that, at this time, it does not appear the arrest will have any affect on Supernatural.

The announced Walker, Texas Ranger reboot could be a whole different story, however, depending on the outcome of Padalecki’s current legal issues.

The Premise

Per TV Line, Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, the role originated by iconic action movie star, Chuck Norris.

The premise of the show will be about Walker “finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. [The] broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case — only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home.”

Who Will Co-Star?

At this time, so other actors or actresses have been announced as being cast in the show.

However, it is reported that rather than having a male partner, Walker wil have a female partner in the new series. In the original series with Norris, Clarence Gilyard played Walker’s partner, James “Jimmy” Trivette.

Behind-the-Scenes

The pilot episode for the Walker reboot is being written by Anna Fricke (Valor, Being Human).

Additionally, Padalecki will be an executive producer, alongside Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon).

What Network Will It Air On?

It was recently announced that the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot was picked up by The CW. This will mark the third show Padalecki has done with the network, after Gilmore Girls and Supernatural.

The original series aired on CBS from 1993 until 2001, with a made-for-TV movie later debuting in 2005.

When Does It Premiere?

The Walker reboot is still in the very early stages of being scripted, so there is no word on when fans might actually see it manifest.

At this time, Padalecki is still busy with Supernatural, so it’s possible that the Walker reboot may not air until late 2020 or sometime in 2021.

Will Any Of The Original Cast Return?

Some have wondered if any of the original Walker, Texas Ranger cast might return for the new series, maybe even Norris himself.

At this time, there is no official word on whether or not this might happen.

Will Padalecki’s Arrest Affect It?

There is currently no indication that Padalecki’s assault arrest will impact the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

However, it is still too early to tell, as many factors have to be considered before the network makes a decision on whether or not that is a negative variable for the show.

Notably, many actors have had to face legal consequences for their actions and still made a comeback, such as Robert Downey Jr. and Sean Penn. Only time will tell.