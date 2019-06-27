‘Jane The Virgin’ Welcomes Back ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Diane Guerrero for Surprising Fertility Twist

Jane the Virgin started the final stretch of its final season with the return of a beloved character, who had a surprising proposal for Jane.

“Chapter Ninety-Five” caught with the Villauevas as the family went through many changes in their lives, in the midst of Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) starting to plan their wedding.

As Rogelio (Jaime Camil) waited for news on the series pickup for his pilot series, This Is Mars, Rafael took a gamble and decided to go back to working at the Marbella hotel now that Petra had sole ownership.

Jane was busy herself with wedding prep, and with the return of her matron of honor and best friend Lina (Orange Is the New Black alum Diane Guerrero) to help her find her perfect wedding dress.

Returning to the Marbella for the first time in a few years, Lina is revealed to still be living in New York with her husband Danny. She is currently pursuing her dreams and studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology and hoping to start a family soon.

While the best friends seem to pick up where they left off, Jane notices something is on Lina’s mind and asks further. Lina confesses she has had trouble getting pregnant and her eggs are not viable, and rather than asking her sisters who she doesn’t like for her, she asks Jane to donate one of her eggs to her.

Jane says she will consider the offer, as her family and the show remind viewers of Jane’s inability to let go of children born out of unusual circumstances in the past. Jane considers the possibility and butts heads with her friend, after she begins to ask questions regarding if the child would known about her unique conception, what would happen to the child should something happen to Lina and Danny, etc.

While Rafael and the family express their doubts about the arrangement, they know it is ultimately Jane’s decision to make and let her think about it on her own.

After much consideration, a health scare from Rogelio and a business negotiation and disagreement for Rafael and Petra (Yael Groblas), Jane decides to agree to donate her eggs. However, Lina changes her mind at the last minute, saying she wouldn’t want a little Jane judging her for her choices as a parent, and decides to ask her sisters instead.

Lina does leave Jane with a special gift, as she sketches out what Jane calls her perfect wedding dress, which will likely be revealed to viewers in a future episode.

Some other twists from the heartwarming episode included Rafael coming to the conclusion he does not want any more kids, though the Narrator seemed to hint he would change his mind in the future. The couple also decided to make Alba (Ivonne Coll) their wedding officiant.

In the final seconds, Petra and Rafael made up from their discussion, before she was surprised as she drove her car by her elusive mother, who seemed to threaten her into helping with a mysterious situation before the screen went white and the pair seemingly got into a car accident.

Jane the Virgin airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.