Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘Zoey 101’ Revival Rumors: ‘Nickelodeon Have Your People Call My People’

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after rumors swirled about a possible Zoey 101 reboot. More than a decade after the beloved Nickelodeon series was canceled, a source told press earlier this week that the actress is in talks to reprise the role in a reboot series that would revisit the characters 10 years later. Spears, who recently announced her return to acting a new Netflix series, took to Twitter Wednesday to joke about the rumors.

Sharing a photo of Elle‘s story on the rumored reboot, Spears tagged Nickelodeon and told them to get in contact with her to possibly make it happen.

Fans of the beloved series and its star replied to Spears’ tweet with their hopes for the revival.

“This would be amazing! 2019 is the year of bring things back. Jonas brothers

Miley cyrus looks like hannah Montana And so on……” one user commented.

“What….. no way….. I watched this like every day growing up I’d love to see a zoey 101 reboot please god let this happen,” another user reminisced.

“Zoey 101 was my favourite show to watch after school [smiley face] It was also relatable,” another fan recalled.

“This would be really awesome!!!! I really loved this show!!!! It was by far one of my favorite Nickelodeon shows!!!! So please reboot it!!!!” Another fan enthusiastically responded.

An insider seemed to break the news of the reboot Tuesday, describing the 28-year-old character as “Zoey with an edge.” The new show will supposedly follow her life in Southern California, which would feature her being a parent. The possible reboot is still only under talks in the network.

The interest in a Zoey 101 reboot follows the successful reboots of Blues Clues, All That and Double Dare on the kids-skewed network. Disney Channel has also successfully rebooted an old character with a new show, Raven’s Home, following the character played by Raven Symoné as a mother.

Spears is set to return to acting in her first series regular role since the Nickelodeon hit show in Sweet Magnolias.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all,” Spears wrote in a tweet earlier this month. “Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it [Sweet Magnolias].”

The show also stars Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as childhood friends in Serenity, South Carolina. A premiere date for the project has not yet been revealed.