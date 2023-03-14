Hoda Kotb Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Sent Her a Touching Gift During Daughter Hope's Health Scare

Today show co-host Hoda Kotb has revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis sent her a touching gift during her daughter Hope's recent health scare. On Tuesday morning, the newly crowned Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winner made a virtual appearance on the daytime news show to talk about her big win. During the conversation — which included Jenna Bush Hager — Kotb shared about the heartfelt present that she received from Curtis.

"I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all the Amazon stuff that you get," Kotb explained. "And, Jamie Lee, I opened the package, and inside I saw two teddy bears and a beautiful 'my hand in yours' that you had given to my girls. And she said, 'I know it was scary. This is for your girls.' From you." Kotb continued, "And I thought to myself, in the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids. And I can't tell you how touched and how beautiful I thought that was. And I just wanted to say thank you."

‘This is for your girls’: Jamie Lee Curtis sent Hoda a touching gift during a time when it mattered most ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ajJvijIn8W — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 14, 2023

Curtis replied, "Listen, I get it. It's the hardest thing in the world. There's nothing scarier in the world than a sick kid. And that's why I made my hand in yours and that's why I support Children's Hospital Los Angeles, as you support your children's hospital. This is what we do. This is what they do, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. They show up for your family, so I was simply showing up for yours in the way I could."

Kotb misses several episodes of Today while away dealing with her family emergency. Upon returning, she shared what she had been through, explaining, "Little Hope had to go to the hospital and she was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for another week and it was really scary." Kotb added, "She's vibrant and brilliant. She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home." Speaking to all the Today viewers who have offered support during her difficult time, Kotb said, "I felt you. I heard you. I needed you."

Kotb continued, "It's funny, I always talk about gratitude, gratitude, but I found myself not living in that lane because I was scared. And then I decided, you know what, let me think about this for a minute. I have a family who loves me. I have a little girl who's home. I have a wonderful support system. I have doctors who would have done anything to make everything better, and they did. So sometimes you talk about gratitude and when you're pushed to the limit, you're like, do I feel it?"