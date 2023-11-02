James Corden's Late-Night Replacement Announced

CBS' late-night schedule is getting a new addition in 2024, with comedian Taylor Tomlinson taking over James Corden's The Late Late Show time slot with her new talk show series After Midnight. Stephen Colbert made the official announcement Wednesday on The Late Show, bringing on Tomlinson to talk to her about her new series.

"I've never had a real job," Tomlinson told Colbert, an executive producer on the show. "No, I've been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job." She joked when asked how old she was, "I'm 29, so if you don't know who I am, don't worry, I barely know myself." Prior to After Midnight, Tomlinson starred in Netflix comedy specials Look At You and Quarter-Life Crisis while building an online audience on TikTok and through her video podcast Sad in the City.

"So like this has been a really fun couple of months like I was on TikTok searching like how to nail a job interview – TikTok is Google for children," Tomlinson told Colbert of the hiring process for After Midnight. "How do you impress your maybe boss?" Colbert told her, "As it turns out, the best part of having one of these jobs is being able to find and hire really good people."

After Midnight, which will air during the 12:37 a.m. ET/PT time slot formerly occupied by The Late Late Show with James Corden, is based on Comedy Central's @midnight, which aired from 2013 to 2017. In April, Corden stepped back from his late-night show after eight years of hosting, telling Deadline in April 2022 it had been a "really hard" decision to leave, but one of which he was certain. "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he said. "I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

In a previous statement, Colbert said Corden's replacement show, "We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die. My hope is that, every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home."