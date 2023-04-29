James Corden Ends Final 'Late Late Show' With Warning for America

James Corden's tenure on The Late Late Show ended with a cautionary farewell to American viewers. The British emcee hosted his final CBS talk show episode on Friday morning. Corden sat down at his desk after a Carpool Karaoke special featuring Adele and a final show featuring several of his favorite guests, including Will Ferrell and Harry Styles. He told the audience: "I've struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years have meant to me."We started with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic. I've watched America change a lot over these past few years, I've watched divisions grow, I felt a sense of negativity.

"I guess all I really want to say is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life it's always been a place of optimism and joy. Sure, it has flaws. Show me a country that doesn't…every single one of us is a work of progress. "Just because someone disagrees with you, it doesn't make them bad or evil. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences." He added: "We have to try to the best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. It's out there. That's all this show has ever been about. Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting into your home every night."

After eight years and multiple Emmy awards, James Corden’s time as host of “The Late Late Show” has come to an end https://t.co/RGy6UyRe6b pic.twitter.com/RwufTILtHw — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2023

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Cats star would step down from his hosting role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden explained the reason for his decision, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his family, particularly with his wife Julia and his three children. "I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood," he said." Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer we drove down to France in a camper van, listening to Paul Simon's Graceland, and everything about that summer is so big in my head. That was why I quit The Late Late Show in the end." Last year, Corden had to cancel his family's summer vacation because of scheduling conflicts with his work, which led to his decision to leave the long-running TV series. "When I told [11-year-old son] Max [about canceling the holiday], he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we've only got six more summers with the kids before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we're lucky. "I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit," Corden added.