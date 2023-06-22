Seth Meyers Weighs in on CBS' Unexpected Choice to Replace James Corden's Show

It's been close to two months since James Corden said goodbye to late-night television with the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden after eight years, and now fellow late-night host Seth Meyers is weighing in on his replacement. It was announced at the beginning of May that a reboot of the late-night panel game show @midnight, which aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017 and was hosted by Chris Hardwick, will be taking the place of The Late Late Show. Being in the same time slot as Corden and now @midnight, Meyers was asked about the replacement and told Deadline his thoughts on it:

"As someone who's lucky enough to have one of these shows, I certainly would be happier seeing somebody else getting the chance to have one, knowing what an incredible gift it's been to me," Meyers shared. "It is a little sad to me that they're not trying to find, not the next James Corden, but another choice that's as outside the box and interesting as James Corden. I also hope credit is paid for one how unique a choice [James] was and to how well he executed on the idea that he would bring something different to late-night."

"If [@midnight] had been a news forward 12:30 a.m. show, that probably wouldn't be an ideal outcome for us," Meyers continued. "But the good news is it won't matter insofar as how we approach our show. It certainly has a curiosity." The former SNL star does make a good point since the two shows are pretty different from each other. Late Night with Seth Meyers is your typical late-night talk show, whereas @midnight is improvisational comedy, hence why it was on Comedy Central during its original run.

James Corden announced his exit from late-night television in April 2022, marking the end of an era that involved "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk Musicals," and much more. While the addition of @midnight may not have been on anyone's Bingo Card, especially since it would have been fun to see who would be next to take up the Late Late Show mantle, Seth Meyers' statement that no one could really replace Corden is pretty true. It will be weird to not have The Late Late Show anymore, but since this will be @midnight's second run, people will already know what to expect, at least for the most part, and it will be a fun adjustment to get used to. As of now, though, no premiere date has been announced, but hopefully, CBS' fall schedule will include the series.