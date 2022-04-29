James Corden Gets Teared up Announcing ‘Late Late Show’ Exit

James Corden plans to leave CBS’ The Late Late Show in summer 2023 after renewing his contract for one more year. A teary-eyed Corden made the announcement on Thursday, telling fans of his plans to leave in his monologue. “I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there,” he said, holding back tears. “We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang … There’ll be tears, so many tears, ’cause this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I’ve never taken this job for granted ever, not once.”

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden told Deadline Thursday. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden has hosted the late-night talk show for over seven years, coming in as the replacement for Craig Ferguson. During Corden’s run, The Late Late Show became known for developing viral segments like Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical.

Before Corden wraps up the 2021-2022 TV season, CBS executives offered him a one-year deal or two- and three-year extensions. Corden ultimately decided it was time to move on. “My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” he said.

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks praised Corden as the “consummate network showman,” as he did much more than just host The Late Late Show during his time at CBS. The network also picked him to host the Tony Awards and Grammys. “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer,” Cheeks said. “We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

There was speculation that Corden may return to his native U.K., but he told Deadline he and his family had not made a decision on his future. “It’s something we think about, and we talk about a lot, but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out,” he said. “I love living here. I love everything it’s given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work, and I just think I’m from High Wycombe.”

Corden, whose sometimes uncomfortably cheery persona has made him a divisive entertainment figure, still has about 200 more Late Late Show episodes to do. He is also starring in Amazon’s upcoming Mammals with Sally Hawkins. He is also a partner in Fulwell 73, the production company behind Hulu’s The Kardashians and Amazon’s Cinderella. He is leaving The Late Late Show on good terms, calling it the “most joyous working environment.”

The Late Late Show launched in 1995 with Tom Snyder as the show in CBS’ 12:30 a.m. slot after The Late Show with David Letterman. Craig Kilborn took over the show in 1999, then passed the baton to Ferguson in 2005. Corden’s hiring was announced in September 2014 and his debut aired in March 2015. During his early years, Corden used a format familiar to British talk shows, where all celebrity guests were interviewed at once. This format was only dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the latest shake-up to the late-night television world, which had been surprisingly steady in recent years. Conan O’Brien ended his TBS show in June 2021, ending the comedian’s 28-year run in late-night television. Last year, Jimmy Kimmel told Howard Stern he was thinking about leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! but ABC and Kimmel have not decided on his future yet. NBC doesn’t have to worry, as there’s no sign Jimmy Fallon or Seth Meyers intend to leave their shows. CBS also has The Late Show host Stephen Colbert signed through 2023.