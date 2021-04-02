James Corden Reveals Dramatic 20-Pound Weight Loss After 3 Months

✖

James Corden has dropped 20 pounds as he focuses on his health as a whole. The Late Late Show host, 42, just finished his third month doing WW (formerly Weight Watchers), he told PEOPLE Friday, ahead of his WW commercial debut Sunday. While Corden used to rely on a "crash diet" every January to help him start the year, he told the magazine by April all the progress he would make would be "already out the window."

Using WW, Corden said he's been "focused," adding, "And guess what? I'm down 20 pounds since the start of this year." In January, the Carpool Karaoke star shared in a video announcing his partnership with the company that he was "fed up" with being "unhealthy" and going through the diet cycle year after year. "Because of that, over Christmas, I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And as you can see it hasn't," he said at the time.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," he continued of his decision to partner with WW. "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and [I'm] out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."

In February, Corden told Oprah Winfrey, a shareholder for WW, that he was already down 16 pounds from his starting weight. He told Winfrey that he had balked at dieting for years due to the stigma around men and dieting, admitting it was "historically seen as [not] very sexy" for men to say they were on a diet due to the misconceptions that it's "not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health, because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."

He continued of his shift in mindset, "I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better.'"