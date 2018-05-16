‘New Girl’ Finale Ending Explained

New Girl ended with a major moment for the show’s friend group: moving out of the group’s loft.

Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) learn they’re being evicted from the loft that they and their friend group have always lived in.

Jess coaxes Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) and Cece (Hannah Simone) over to reminisce on the place they love, but they initially do not really care. However, after some convincing, the group joins together for one last game of True American, their beloved drinking game with strange rules.

“It’s True American: Packing Edition,” Jess says. “You land on something, you pack it.”

As the group plays and packs, a flash forward occurs that shows all the friends in a new home. They all have their own kids and are playing a family-friendly version of True American.

The flash forward ends, and the group is standing in an empty apartment.

They load all the boxes in to a moving van, but a big twist occurs. On the moving van door, there is a giant photo of Winston and the word “Gotcha!”

It turns out, Winston has carefully faked the couple’s eviction through months of planning.

“Prank Sinatra, baby!” Winston says. “You didn’t have to move.”

The group is a bit irked with the lengths Winston went to but ultimately shrug it off and hop into the moving van.

Winston then asks if his prank was “too big.”

“I don’t know,” Jess says. “I think it was just right.”

The rest of the friends chime in with a chorus of “too bigs” and “way too bigs” as the moving van rides off into the sunset.

Johnson recently opened up to FanFest about how special it was that the series got to wrap things up with a final season as opposed to an unresolved ending via cancellation.

“A lot of people devoted a lot of time to watching New Girl over the years,” Johnson said. “There’s a loyal fan base that really stuck with the show throughout all of the seasons. When a fan base is that loyal to a show, I think the people on the show, the network, and the studio owe it to those fans to give them a finish. I feel really thankful that Fox decided to do that because they really didn’t have to.

The first six season of New Girl are available to watch on Netflix. The seventh season is available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Fox / Ray Mickshaw