‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 14 Premiere Date Revealed

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang will be back in action in September for the show’s history-making 14th season.

On Monday, FX announced that Season 14 will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

The network also confirmed that American Horror Story: 1984 will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET and the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. will kick off its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

The new Always Sunny season will feature the return of Glenn Howerton, who left the show to star in the NBC sitcom A.P. Bio. Unfortunately, like Kaitlin Olson’s Fox sitcom The Mick, it was canceled after only two seasons, allowing Howerton to come back to Philadelphia.

Creator Rob McElhenney, who also stars as Ronald “Mac” McDonald, confirmed Howerton would be back on May 29, when he shared a selfie from his office at the Fox Studio lot. Howerton and co-star Charlie Day were seen sitting on the couch behind McElhenney.

“We can make a pretty good tv show but can’t take a photo for s–,” McElhenney joked in the caption.

Howerton also shared a photo the same day, with Day and McElhenney. “The boys are back in town,” he wrote.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was renewed for 13th and 14th seasons back in April 2016. As TVLine reported at the time, the series will tie the mark for longest-running live-action comedy series in television history with The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.

“If anyone doubts the power of a camcorder and a dream, just look at It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which was a DIY backyard pilot when [stars/EPs] Rob [McElhenney], Charlie [Day] and Glenn [Howerton] brought it to FX and will go down in TV history as one of the most loved and enduring comedies,” FX executive Nick Grad said in a statement at the time. “Few shows make it this far or have such devoted fans, and we owe it all to the creative vision and great humor of the creators and cast who keep Sunny fresh and inventive every season.”

There is a good chance Always Sunny lives beyond Season 14. Day told TheWrap last year they are hoping to get to 15 seasons.

“I think 15 is the record for a comedy, so I imagine we’ll all want to hold the record for the longest-running comedy in America,” Day said at the time. “Fifteen would be the record for the longest live-action comedy, so we’ll probably try and break that record if we can.”

One of the most bizarre bits of trivia about Always Sunny is that, despite its critical acclaim and fanbase, the show has only been nominated for three stunt coordination Emmys. Hopefully that will change when the 2019 Emmy nominations are announced next month.

