Is Whoopi Goldberg Making 'Big Demands' on 'The View'? Here's What to Know

Whoopi Goldberg has been a mainstay on The View for quite some time. But, is her time on the show nearing its end? There have been rumors that Goldberg is making big demands, but Suggest is sharing the truth about the situation.

Suggest pointed out one particular rumor from the Globe, which has purported that Joy Behar wants Goldberg off of the show. A source claimed, "She's said for months now Whoopi's a liability and it's in everyone's interest if she gets greased so the rating can improve and they can bring in new talent." The same publication reported that Goldberg was ready to leave the show as long as she walked away with a big payday.

"She wants a hefty payoff to leave or else she'll stay and make everyone miserable," a source alleged. "She's laying down the law—treat her fair and she'll leave quietly. If not, they'll have a mad hornet in their hands." However, is this really the case? Suggest reported that this rumor is more than likely completely bogus. They even noted that Goldberg signed a four-year extension in September 2021 to remain on The View. Moreover, there's no evidence to suggest that there is any strife between Goldberg and Behar. So, don't worry about Goldberg leaving The View anytime soon.

Even though she's staying on The View for the time being, Goldberg did recently find herself in the midst of controversy due to her comments on a recent episode. In late July, the co-hosts spoke about how there were neo-Nazi protestors outside of a Turning Point USA summit in Florida. During the conversation, they linked the protestors to Turning Point USA, a conservative organization. The show issued an apology days later that was read on-air by Sara Haines and stressed that Turning Point USA condemned the ideologies expressed by the demonstrators. A day after releasing that apology, Goldberg shared one of her own. She said, "In Monday's conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don't like it when people make assumptions about me and it's not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad, I'm sorry."