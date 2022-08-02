'The View' Rumor Claims Joy Behar Is Forcing Whoopi Goldberg Out, But Here's the Truth

The View panelists often face unsubstantiated rumors about their show, such as a new claim that Joy Behar is trying to force Whoopi Goldberg out. However, there is no actual confirmed truth to the story at this time. According to Suggest, a source close to the show told The Globe, "[Behar's] said for months now Whoopi's a liability and it's in everyone's interest if she gets greased so the rating can improve and they can bring in new talent."

The outlet notes that the source and story never actually detailed how Behar planned to "force" Goldberg out of the show. Suggest also pointed out that the pair have never had any major on-screen beef in the 15 years they've been working together, which is another clue that the rumor of their feud is likely false. Still, according to the National Enquirer, another source claimed, "[Goldberg's] been strutting around like a peacock because she knows she's unfireable at this point." Again though, there is currently no concrete evidence that Behar or Goldberg are fueding.

While the two seem to have a solid relationship, there is one person who they both butted heads with in the past: former The View panelist Meghan McCain. Back in October 2021, McCain spoke out and broke down in an interview while recalling a "humiliating" on-air moment that happened with Goldberg. While speaking to Variety about her time on the show, McCain explained that she and the show's moderator were "not close, but warm and friendly." That changed, however after an infamous moment between the two women that left McCain feeling hurt.

"I have a lot of love and affection for her. She was surprised when I left. She yields an unfathomable amount of power in television, in culture. And it felt at a certain point, she didn't want me at the table anymore," McCain said candidly. She then went on to share when it was that she knew things had changed. "It started with the 'Girl, please stop talking!' incident," she recalled. "I remember when it happened almost crying on the show."

Reflecting on the incident, McCain said, "I never wanted to upset her. But I also wanted to be truthful about how I felt about politics and my perspective, and sometimes those two things couldn't co-exist. At a certain point, I made the decision it was more important to be honest than to be liked." The View airs weekdays at 11 am ET on ABC.