Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight?

Saturday Night Live airs its Season 43 finale on Saturday night, with former writer and cast member Tina Fey as the host and rapper Nikki Minaj as the musical guest.

The episode will mark Fey’s sixth time as the show’s host, putting her in the same group as Elliott Gould, Danny DeVito and Drew Barrymore and just one appearance behind Chevy Chase. Alec Baldwin, who has been a series regular as President Donald Trump over the last two seasons, holds the record with 17 episodes as host.

Fey originally joined the show as a staff writer back in 1997 and was promoted to head writer just two years later, making her the first woman in the show’s history to do so. She became a cast member a year later and took over as host of Weekend Update, first alongside Jimmy Fallon from 2000-04 and then Amy Poehler from 2004-06. She left the show in 2006 to make her own comedy series on NBC, 30 Rock.

In recent years, Fey has kept plenty busy as a writer, actress and producer. She is the creator and one of the writers on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starred in several episodes and was the executive producer on the recently-canceled comedy Great News, wrote the current Broadway production of Mean Girls and was a producer and starred in the films Sisters and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Fey cleared the air on rumors she accidentally started about a 30 Rock reboot.

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Fey said. “So we were on the red carpet for the Broadway opening (on Mean Girls) and someone was like, ‘Would you ever do a 30 Rock reboot?’ And I was like ‘Maybe…”

“And a little bit of this is on me,” she continued. “I must be so thirsty for internet attention (that) I was like, ‘Maybe.’” It’s either say yes to stuff like that or I have to walk around CVS holding Poise pads trying to get in ‘Stars, They’re Just Like Us.”

Fey will look to continue a streak of hilarious episodes for the show.

Since the Christmas break, the hosts have included Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Charles Barkley, Sterling K. Brown, former cast member Bill Harder, former writer John Mulaney, Donald Glover and Amy Schumer. The recent musical guests have included Halsey, Troye Sivan, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Migos, James Bay, Arcade Fire, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Jack White and Kacey Musgraves.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.