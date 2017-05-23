Into The Badlands: Daniel Wu Dishes On Heartbreaking Season Finale

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead for the second season of Into The Badlands!

Season two of Into The Badlands came to a close on Sunday, and fans are still reeling from the finale’s events. While Sunny was finally reunited with his young family, the love of his life was killed just moments later.

The shocking moment was heartbreaking to say the least, but much of the scene’s power came from the effort put in by Daniel Wu and Madeleine Mantock. The actors gave the characters everything they had in this episode, and it showed.

Daniel Wu took some time to speak with us about that gut-wrenching scene, and it what it meant for Sunny’s journey.

That the ending with Veil and Sunny, had that been in the works the whole time or is that something that kind of came about natural throughout the season?

Daniel Wu: No, we knew that was going to happen and we knew the kind of where Vail story was going to end.

I was trying to build that emotion up through the season, this question that Sunny’s having desperate to get back to his life and then once he gets to here, moments later she dies. That feeling and all that stuff I was thinking about that all season long. How are we going to portray that. I was most nervous about the fight right before that scene. This really emotional fight with the Master and his pupil and the pupil finally beats the Master for real. Then when he thinks it’s all clear and he saves the girl. He comes back and takes her down and kills her.

That shock and that disappointment and that kind of disappointment in himself and the guilt also because he was warned by people, don’t go back to her. That might mean her death. The moon predicted it. He ignored or decided not to listen to it. It happened. Everything that was being told throughout the whole season was actually happened to him. The emotional impact of that was really, really important. I had a lot of anxiety trying to nail that scene right.

Can you dive in a little bit more into that moment with you and Veil? That was probably the most emotional that we’ve Sunny seen in the whole series.

Daniel: Yeah. I was basically holding back Sunny’s true emotions until that moment. That was purist thing you’ll ever see of Sunny. Sunny has been trained to not emot. Not have those kind of emotions and to fight those kind of emotions. Season one especially, it seems like he has no emotions, but it’s all in his head. He’s never been in an environment where he’s been allowed to or feel comfortable to do that. In this situation, he’s hit rock bottom, Veil’s gone and he can’t help himself and it all comes out.

Really, the whole season I was thinking about the build up to that one scene and that one moment and to how important that was for Sunny because that can … That one scene really kind of explains how he felt the whole entire time. He really loved her. He really wanted to work out. He really wanted this to happen and this disappointment of that not happening and the guilt and all that stuff that’s he’s feeling. There’s like ten different things that are happening to him emotionally in that one moment when she finally passed. To just get it out there in that way. It was definitely something that I’d been working on throughout the whole season, trying to figure out how he’s going to do that.It was sentimental for me. I knew that if could nail that scene right and makes complete journey, complete.

The third season of Into The Badlands has been given a 16-episode order from AMC, and is set to air in 2018.