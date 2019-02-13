‘Into the Badlands’ to End After Season 3, AMC Reveals

AMC’s fan-favorite series Into the Badlands is coming to an end with Season 3.

The cable network revealed during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the martial arts drama will say goodbye with its final eight episodes, set to begin airing Sunday, March 24 following a new episode of The Walking Dead.

In final chapter of the series, as first reported by Variety, an imprisoned Baije warns Sunny that Pilgim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber.

Into the Badlands stars Daniel Wu, Nick Frost, Aramis Knight, Emily Beecham, orca Brady, Ally Ionnides, Lorraine Toussaint, Sherman Augustus, Babou Ceesay, Ella-Rae Smith and Lewis Tan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was considered one of the network’s most expensive series — and was never a ratings breakout. The show requires elaborate stunts and visual effects.

During the panel, the network also announced the end of series The Son starring Pierce Brosnan. The ending of the two shows comes as the network plans to bring in some of its sister network shows into its schedule starting in the spring.

Critics darling Killing Eve and Sundance drama A Discovery of Witches will be airing simultaneously on AMC and BBC America starting April 7, for their second and first season, respectively. The shows will help fill a night of originals for the series without any additional cost to the network.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney and Kim Bodnia.

From AMC Studios, Into the Badlands was created by executive producers, showrunners, and writers Gough and Miles Millar. Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg also executive produced the series along wit David Dobkin, Stephen Fun, Michael Taylor, Karen Richards, Paco Cabezas and Wu.

Once both The Son and Into the Badlands air their final episodes, AMC’s scripted roster will consist of The Walking Dead, spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Lodge 49, McMafia, NOS4A2, The Terror, Human, Preacher, Little Drummer Girl and Dispatches From Elsewhere.

The cable network also supposedly developing Peter Moffat and Michael B. Jordan’s racial drama 61st Street under its script-to-series model.

Into the Badlands will return for its last eight episodes of Season 3 Sunday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The show will then move to its regular time slot with a new episode on March 25 at 10 p.m.