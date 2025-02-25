‘Indiana Jones’ Actor Makes Surprise Cameo In ‘The White Lotus’

Fans of Indiana Jones and Everything Everywhere All At Once might’ve recognized a familiar voice in yesterday’s episode of The White Lotus. Ke Huy Quan appears—by voice—as Kenny Nguyen, the former business partner of season 3 protagonist Timothy Ratliff (played by Jason Isaacs).

The first episode of season 3 had Ratliff receive a call from a fictional Wall Street Journal writer who had questions about an investment fund started by Ratliff and Nguyen. Ratliff reaches out to Nguyen, but doesn’t hear back. Episode two has a writer from a different publication contact Ratliff when he finally hears back from Nguyen, who is revealed to be played by Quan.

“I don’t care about the f**king story,” Quan’s voice plays on the show. “Because 20 agents just raided my office. I’m done. I can’t go to f**king prison!”

Ratliff, Isaac’s character, asks if he’s implicated, and Quan’s voice plays back: “Yes! For sure, Tim, yes. That’s why I bought this burner, to call you! You need to get a good lawyer, like yesterday.”

It seems likely that Ratliff’s storyline will collide with the first episode’s other big reveal—shady businessman Greg, former lover and later murder of Tanya, is back for season 3. He is the only character to appear in all three seasons of the show.

The White Lotus is known to bring in celebrities for phone calls that may later appear in person, like Molly Shannon in season 1 and Laura Dern in season 2. It is currently unknown whether Ke Huy Quan will appear in the flesh in the current season or if his role will remain strictly voiceover only.

New episodes of The White Lotus air every Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.