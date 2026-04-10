CBS Friday Night Lineup Pushed Back Due to Artemis II Coverage

CBS will be ending this week a little differently.

The Eye Network’s Friday night lineup is getting pushed back a tad due to Artemis II coverage.

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Beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, there will be a CBS News Special Report, CBS News: Artemis II Return to Earth. Jericka Duncan will anchor the live one-hour special to mark the return of Artemis II following a 10-day trip around the moon and back. This will then push the primetime lineup back by a half hour for the East Coast.

Pictured: Michele Weaver as Cassidy Campbell and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS

Sheriff Country will kick things off at 8:30 p.m. ET with the new episode, “Show of Force.” Per CBS, “During Edgewater’s Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women. Meanwhile, a shocking discovery propels Deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case.”

Of course, Fire Country will follow at 9:30 p.m. ET. The new episode, “Why Not Now,” will see the return of Alona Tal’s character Chloe. In the episode, “A day of celebration at the Edgewater rodeo erupts into chaos after a stampede of runaway horses endangers the crowd.”

Pictured (L-R): Alona Tal as Chloe and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Boston Blue will still be rounding out the night with a new episode at 10:30 p.m. ET. In “Blood Chemistry,” Xochitl Gomez returns as ex-con Penny. “Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston’s young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way. Meanwhile, personal revelations and family concerns surface as the team navigates health scares, and growing public attention brings new challenges.”

This will only be true for East Coast and Central Time Zone viewers. The new episodes of Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and Boston Blue will air at their normal times for West Coasters beginning at 8 p.m. PT. CBS is not the only network doing Artemis II coverage that will push back the Friday night lineup. The new episode of Happy’s Place on NBC will air at 8:30 p.m. ET instead of 8 p.m. ET, but again, this will only be for East Coast and Central Time Zone viewers, since the coverage is live and won’t affect West Coast viewers for primetime.

Pictured L to R: Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver and Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver. Photo: John Medland/CBS

Those who are unable to tune in to Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and Boston Blue on Friday due to the later times will be able to catch the new episodes on Saturday on Paramount+, where all episodes are available to stream.