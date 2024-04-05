'The Good Doctor' Star Speaks out After Shocking Final Season Death

As The Good Doctor's final season continues, the series shockingly killed off a character and now the star is speaking out. In the final minutes of Season 7, Episode 5, "Who At Peace," Noah Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke drove home a rabbi following a patient's wedding, and he found people vandalizing the synagogue. While he asked them to stop and said he'd be calling the cops, everything seemed like it was alright after they left. Unfortunately, while on the way back to his car to go meet his boyfriend, who was more than likely proposing, the thugs followed him and hit him on the back of his head, killing him.

Galvin joined the ABC medical drama as one of the new surgical residents in Season 4 before being upped to series regular in Season 5. After Tuesday's episode premiered, he took to Instagram to share a short but sweet message about his time on The Good Doctor. He said, "I spent the last four years in Vancouver working away from my fiancée and dog and family. It was hard but these people made it really worth it. I love you The Good Doctor thank you for everything!!"

Evidently, Asher's death came because Galvin wanted to leave the series, even in the final season. Writer Adam Scott Weissman told TheWrap, "We came into this [episode] with the thought that life doesn't always have happy endings. Sometimes things happen suddenly and in a tragic way, "Oftentimes [these issues] become real when it happens to someone you know or someone we love on TV, so this horrible thing happens that also brings it home for our viewers."

With still a handful of episodes left of The Good Doctor, there is no telling what else will happen and if fans should brace themselves for any more surprising deaths or regular departures. At the very least, they will be able to look forward to the return of OG cast member Antonia Thomas, not to mention the fact that since it is the final season, you never know what could happen. Surprises are always in store, hopefully they will be happier, however. The next episode will definitely be a tough one to watch, so viewers will want to have tissues handy and maybe for the rest of the season, just in case. New episodes of The Good Doctor air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.