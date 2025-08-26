Ice-T Reveals ‘What the F—’ Moment From ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 27 Premiere

Ice-T is teasing a true “what the f—k” moment from the upcoming Law & Order: SVU Season 27 premiere.

The rapper and actor, 67, has been starring on the NBC procedural as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola for 25 years now, but even he was shocked at the premiere set for Sept. 25.

“I show up this season in the first episode. I get my ass beaten and end up in the hospital. So I’m like, what the f— is going on?” he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Monday.

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

He continued, “I wasn’t in the second episode. I come back in the third episode, but you really don’t know. The people that are doing that show, it’s an ensemble cast, and they move us around.”

Ice-T has been a part of Law & Order: SVU since its second season, and he’ll keep coming back “as long as I don’t get shot in the head,” he joked.

“As long as you stay on Dick Wolf’s good side, you’ll probably be employed. We’re excited, and we’re off to a good start,” Ice-T added, saying that even if Fin’s time on the Dick Wolf series comes to an end, he could find himself on another show in the creator’s world. “The cool thing about the Wolf universe is you could die on SVU and come back in Chicago Fire, you know?” he quipped.

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Also returning for Season 27 are series veteran Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick ‘Sonny’ Carisi Jr. and Kevin Kane as Terry Bruno. Kelli Giddish is also returning for Season 27 as Amanda Rollins, returning to her spot as a series regular for the upcoming iteration.

Juliana Martinez will not be returning to SVU as Kate Silva for Season 27, while Octavio Pisano, who has played Detective Joe Velasco since 2020, will return only briefly to wrap up his storyline before exiting the show.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 premieres Thursday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with episodes streaming on Peacock the following day.