‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Reveals She Injured Co-Star While Filming

Barbara Eden is opening up about accidentally injuring one of her I Dream of Jeannie co-stars.

The actress starred as the titular genie in the ‘60s NBC fantasy sitcom for all five seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking with Remind Magazine, she reflected on her time on the series, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this month. Eden recalled working with the late Larry Hagman, who starred as Captain/Major Anthony “Tony” Nelson, and how he actually broke a tooth once because of a stunt gone wrong involving Eden.

I DREAM OF JEANNIE — Pictured: (l-r) Barbara Eden as Jeannie, Larry Hagman as Anthony ‘Tony’ Nelson — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

“One thing I do remember is Larry breaking a tooth on my knee,” she said. “It was during regular shooting, and they had me standing on the arms of an upholstered chair and then jumping into his lap.” Unfortunately, something went wrong, and Hagman got a chipped tooth. Luckily, Eden was laughing as she was recalling the story, so she can now look back at it as a funny moment, even if Hagman didn’t think so at the time.

Additional details surrounding Hagman’s injury are unknown, but there doesn’t seem to have any ill will between them. Eden also reflected her bond with Hagman, telling Remind, “He was one of the rare actors who I’ve worked with where we just right away understood and believed, and we did it. I don’t know, we were on the same rhythm, I guess, but I loved working with him.”

I DREAM OF JEANNIE — SEASON 5 — Pictured: (l-r) Larry Hagman as Anthony ‘Tony’ Nelson, Barbara Eden as Jeannie — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

Hagman, who was also known for his role as J.R. Ewing in the soap opera Dallas, passed away in 2012 at 81 after battling myelodysplastic syndrome and throat cancer. I Dream of Jeannie also starred Billy Daily and Hayden Rorke for all five seasons, with supporting cast including Barton MacLane, Emmaline Henry, Vinton Hayworth, Abraham Sofaer, and Jackie Coogan.

I Dream of Jeannie spawned two made-for-television reunion films that Eden starred in, but Hagman did not reprise his role. Daily appeared in both movies as Roger Healey, while Rorke made a brief appearance in the first film. There was also an animated series, Jeannie, that aired from 1973 to 1975, with Julie McWhirter voicing Jeannie. The cast also included Joe Besser and Mark Hamill. I Dream of Jeannie fans can watch the series for free on Tubi, with Seasons 3 and 4 available, as well as 1985’s I Dream of Jeannie: Fifteen Years Later.