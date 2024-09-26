Health Update on 'I Dream of Jeannie' Icon Barbara Eden

Barbara Eden is reportedly "loving life." The 93-year-old I Dream of Jeannie star "is still going strong," a source tells Closer. "She's in incredible shape and keeps very active. Looking at her, you'd never guess she's in her 90s." While Eden hasn't acted since the 2019 film My Adventures with Santa and doesn't have any projects in the works, it seems like she is still keeping plenty busy, even at her age.

"She always says staying active is the best medicine," the source shared. "She loves traveling around the country to conventions to meet her fans. She does a lot of charity work, as well. And she doesn't limit herself to America, just a few months ago she was over in Spain to make an appearance and take part in a charity event to raise money for senior citizens."

It seems like no matter the age, Eden is making sure to travel as much as possible, whether for vacation or to meet more fans. She starred in over 100 episodes of I Dream of Jeannie in the titular role and has been in many, many other projects on both the big screen and the small screen. While she's likely done a lot of traveling throughout her career, now she's able to just travel wherever she wants, and the sky's the limit. Literally.

"She's now saying she wants to do more international travel this year and has a long list of places she wants to check off her list," the source continued. "She's even talking about traveling all the way to Madagascar with her husband. Age doesn't limit her at all." It's nice to know that Barbara Eden is still as active as ever and doing very well, even at her age. She doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Whether Eden has any plans to return to acting is unknown, but she is having the time of her life regardless. Acting might be the last thing on her mind, especially if she continues to travel the world with her husband. As long as she's happy and taking advantage of everything, that's what really matters. She may be 93, but Eden is as young as ever with the way she's staying active.