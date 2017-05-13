Hulu Taps Moonlight Star For Lead Role In Stephen King’s Castle Rock

J.J. Abrams and Stephen King are experts in the art of the drawn out tease. The teaser trailer was released via a cryptic hand written note by Abrams posted on Bad Robot’s twitter page. The note read “What is the hoax in the forest?” and then gave a youtube link written out.

The link led to a teaser trailer that showed a map with connections – and names, titles and places from Stephen King‘s novels. As we reported back in February “The show is said to be in the anthology format, and will reference characters and themes that have made use of the Castle Rock setting in the past. So it seems King’s visual adaptations are making use of the shared universe concept he’s loosely employed in his writing.” That was all that we had by way of information on the new tv series at Hulu, until today.

Hulu announced the first actor, one of the stars of the Academy Award winning Moonlight – André Holland. All we know currently is that he’s the lead in the series and his name will be “Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in the town.” Holland previously starred in Showtimes The Knick and played the Civil Rights leader Andrew Young in the Academy Award winning Selma.

King’s properties are going to have a busy next couple of years. Hulu has this series, Audience Network will be releasing Mr. Mercedes in August 2017, Netflix is currently in works with Gerald’s Game (full length film) and of course there’s Idris Elba and Matthew Mcconaughey’s Dark Tower. Oh and how could I forget the remake of one of my childhood nightmare-makers, It.

For now you can watch the teaser trailer below.