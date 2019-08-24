‘HTGAWM’ Actor Glynn Turman Talks Possible Return in Final Season (Exclusive)

How to Get Away With Murder will be going on one last ride this year, and actor Glynn Turman is hoping to make a triumphant return. ABC recently announced the Viola Davis-led drama series will end after Season 6, chronicling Annalise Keating’s students’ final semester in law school as they continue to attempt to keep their web of lies and guilt from crumbling down.

Turman — who was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Best Guest Actor category this year for his role as Nate Lahey Sr. — spoke with PopCulture.com about the series coming to an end, and whether his character will make one last appearance before the end of the series.

Despite his character’s tragic ending, Turman said he is hopeful fans might see Nate Sr. again as How to Get Away With Murder is known for its flashbacks and surprising twists.

“I hope so. That’d be all right with me,” Turman told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Aug. 19 of his possible return.

The actor even advocated for his return to the series with Davis as they both wrapped filming on the upcoming Netflix film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

“Wait till you see her in this,” he said of Davis’ performance during filming. “(After she wrapped filming) she was going back to Murder – we were all giving hugs and kisses and she says ‘O.K. Glynn, I’ll see you, bye, this was great.’”

“And I was like, ‘yeah, yeah.’ I said, ‘hey, don’t forget Nate Sr. is still here and ready,’” he joked.

Turman first joined the cast in Season 4 as Nate Lahey’s (Billy Brown) estranged father, who had been unjustly imprisoned for most of his life for a drug-related incident. Nate Sr. ended up becoming the “face case” for Annalise’s (Davis) class action lawsuit, which she took to the Supreme Court and won later in the season.

The character returned in Season 5 as his relationship with his son improved and hope for his release was on the horizon. His arc came to a tragic conclusion after he was killed right as he was being transferred from prison to a mental health facility for treatment.

“I’ll be sorry to see [HTGAWM] go. I understand that it wants to end while people are still clamoring for it. And that makes sense,” Turman said of the show coming to an end. “That’s a smart move I think on the business end. I know Viola has mixed emotions about it. But I understand the need to move on as well.”

“I’m just glad that I had a time to share a couple of seasons with this show that’s a favorite,” he added.

How to Get Away With Murder will return for its final season Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.