HSN Hosts Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox Exit Network After Combined 30 Years

Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox are departing from HSN. After 27 and nine years, respectively, the hosts announced their exits from the shopping network. In a March 1 Facebook message, Smith, who joined HSN in 1996, told her fans about her big news. "Dearest Friends," she wrote. "It is with thanks and gratitude that I am sharing the next chapter in my life. It has been my privilege to be a part of your lives for nearly 30 years, and you are truly family to me. So I'm counting on all of you to continue to share my adventures as I move on from HSN." It has been nearly three decades since Smith appeared on television in segments about food, beauty, home organization, holiday gift giving, and more throughout the Shannon's In the Kitchen! series. "I would love to encourage you to discover our new opportunities together," she continued. "Let's continue to share our friendship, and I'm hoping that you can help me build this community of kindness wherever that road takes us."

Fox is departing after joining the team in 2014. "Let's find out what's behind Door #2…" she wrote March 1 on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of her opening a door. "Today, I close the door on my 9 year adventure as a host at HSN." As a host of programs such as Fresh Start Mondays with Shannon Fox on HSN, Fox appeared in episodes about fashion, beauty, crafts, and more. "Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and homes," she continued. "It has been my pleasure to connect with you over the air and through social media. As I continue to evolve and find new ways to have fun and explore life, I will always remember my time at HSN shopping with each of you."

In addition to Smith and Fox, two other home shopping TV hosts have also announced their departure from the network in recent weeks. Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes, who shared a parent company with HSN, have parted ways with QVC, where they worked for 19 and 33 years, respectively. There has been no word from Smith, Fox, Gracie, and Hughes about the reason for their departures, but the news comes just a few days after Qurate Retail Group, the parent company, released a statement about how they have cut over 400 jobs as part of their realignment of how they manage the organization and their focus on specific business priorities. "After careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles within our Qurate Retail Group team, impacting our QVC US and HSN teams, and our corporate shared services teams in the U.S.," the Feb. 28 notice read. "Today will be the last day worked for most of these team members, although a small number will transition over time."