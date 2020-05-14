'How to Get Away With Murder' Series Finale: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

✖

The final episode of How to Get Away with Murder will air Thursday night, bringing six seasons of murder, betrayal and explosive courtroom drama to an end. The series finale, titled "Stay," will air at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, but there are a few options for tuning in.

Anyone with a TV antenna or cable subscription will likely get ABC, just make sure to check local listings. Cord-cutters can watch the episode via YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV, both of which offer free trials before signing up. Another option is AT&T TV Now, which is available through DirectTV. The episode the next day with a standard Hulu subscription, as well as ABC.com or the ABC app.

Season 6 of the legal drama also saw the return of Vivian Maddox. The character, played by Marsha Stephanie Blake, showed back up on the April 16 episode, "Let's Hurt Him." As an early sneak peek indicated, it was also quite clear that she wasn't there to make friends.

In the clip, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is alerted to Vivian's arrival at her office, which is greeted with a resounding "Oh, hell no." Annalise then confronted her over why she's suddenly back in everyone's lives again, before Vivian tried to talk to her. Although she was quickly shut down and informed that she's being sued for harassment by Annalise herself. Vivian then fired back that the FBI killed Asher (Matt McGory), which set quite the mood for the episode on a whole, not to mention the rest of the season.

The series first premiered back in September of 2014, created by Peter Nowalk and produced by Shonda Rhimes along with ABC Studios. The broadcast network first announced that How to Get Away with Murder would be ending in Season 6 back in July. The final season premiered back in September of 2019.

"Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female anti-hero Annalise Keating," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. "I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC."

Norwalk also addressed the "brutal decision" to end the series. "Ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here. For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending."