‘House of the Dragon’: New Sneak-Peek Images of ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Released

Wednesday was a big day in Westeros with new photos from House of the Dragon and an official release date. HBO announced that the series will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. They also released new teaser images from the series, including some of the never-before-seen characters.

House of the Dragon will have an ensemble cast as big and intricately woven as its predecessor Game of Thrones, and now it’s finally taking shape. Fans had already seen Emma D’Arcy in character as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower and a few others. Wednesday’s new photos give us more shots of these characters and a better look at the sets they’ll be brooding on. It also gives us our first look at the younger versions of those two leading ladies played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans who are interested in reading ahead of House of the Dragon should pick up George R.R. Martin’s most recent book Fire & Blood. It tells the complete story that the show will cover, but from a distant historical perspective, not a traditional novel format. Otherwise, we’ll try to preserve all the big spoilers in the series.

House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, on HBO and simultaneously on HBO Max. Here’s a look at the latest teasers for the series.

King Viserys I Targaryen

House of the Dragon picks up about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when House Targaryen was arguably at the height of its power. It begins during the reign of King Viserys I, the great-grandson of Aegon I The Conqueror and the fifth Targaryen king in Westeros. He is an amicable ruler enjoying the peace and prosperity cultivated by his predecessor, King Jaeherys I. However, his dislike of confrontation may be his biggest fault.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyra is Viserys’ eldest daughter and his presumptive heir, despite the protests of other lords who feel that a male heir should take the throne. Rhaenyra’s mother was Queen Aemma of House Arryn, and she rides the fearsome dragon Syrax, which hatched from an egg left in her crib as an infant. As the series picks up, she is sure to be a divisive heroine that fans will either love or hate.

Lady Alicent Hightower

Lady Alicent Hightower is a confusing character in the context of Fire & Blood, so fans are eager to see her depicted more straightforwardly on the screen. It’s unclear how ambitious she is herself and how much her actions are influenced by others around her.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Prince Daemon fills an archetype that Martin loves to explore in his writing – a talented warrior caught between the forces of his own arrogance, entitlement and sense of honor. For many fans in the U.S., Matt Smith is one of the most recognizable faces in this new cast.

Lord Corlys Velaryon & Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Fans should pay special attention to Lord Corlys Velaryon as he is the star character of another Game of Thrones spinoff currently in development titled The Sea Snake. That show will be about his travels around the world earlier in his life, but House of the Dragon finds Velaryon older, wiser and married to Princess Rhaenys, “The Queen Who Never Was.”

Young Rhaenyra & Young Alicent

It seems like House of the Dragon will employ a split timeline since it has cast Alcock and Carey as younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent. This will serve the story well, since the conflicts that come later in their lives took years and years to build up.

Lady Mysaria

This is our first look at Sonoya Mizuno as Lady Mysaria, a.k.a. “Lady Misery.” Fans have already noted that her textured white cloak may be a subtle nod to the Wierwood trees of Westeros, which always symbolize magic. Mysaria is from the city of Lys across the Narrow Sea, and is the paramour of Daemon. She is rumored to be a sorceress.

Ser Otto Hightower

Alicent’s father is Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and an astute political figure at the time of this series. He may be comparable to players like Littlefinger and Varys in the original series.

Ser Criston Cole

Finally, we also have our first look at Ser Criston Cole, a noble knight of the Kingsguard. He is played by Fabien Frankel, and he will be a figure of much controversy in both timelines of the series.