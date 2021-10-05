‘House of the Dragon’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Obsess Over Every Detail in New Trailer Online

HBO released the first trailer for House of the Dragon on Monday, and like Daenerys in the Season 1 finale, the Game of Thrones fandom rose from the ashes stronger than ever. The new teaser got a stunning response from fans on social media, and it also got thoroughly dissected frame-by-frame for hints about what is coming up in the show.

The House of the Dragon teaser debuted at a press event in Europe on Monday and went up online in the early hours of the morning here in the U.S. It is just over a minute long, and it features Matt Smith speaking in voiceover as his character Prince Daemon Targaryen. He says: “Gods. Kings. Fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings – dragons did.” This proclamation is accompanied by clips that have fans very interested.

House of the Dragon is based on author George R.R. Martin’s latest book Fire & Blood, which is written as a history book about Westeros, not a novel. This means that the show has a complete story to tell but has lots of room to flesh it out in a narrative format rather than the unreliable perspective Martin wrote from. It is set about 180 years before the main events of Game of Thrones, during a civil war called “The Dance of the Dragons.”

Already, fans are picking up on themes that the show will emphasize based on the trailer, including aspects of Martin’s writing that were downplayed in the first series. Some are also picking out visual changes from GoT, for better or worse. Here is a look at what fans had to say when the House of the Dragon teaser dropped.

Throne

FINALLY WE CAN THIS IRON THRONE ON HOUSE OF THE DRAGONS LOOK LIKE THIS BUT MY EXPECTATION IS MORE THAN THIS #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Ds2Z8r00nq — RIN (@mrsrinsainz) October 5, 2021

The Iron Throne looks so much like in the books!!! I am sold!!#houseofdragon #gameofthrones



House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max https://t.co/tsqm86ZN91 via @YouTube — Viraj Mahajan (@jarivism) October 5, 2021

Perhaps the biggest visible change in this teaser is the Iron Throne itself – rendered here taller, less symmetrical and more jagged than it was on Game of Thrones. That matches its description in Martin’s books much more closely, and suits the themes of the story better as well. Many fans were encouraged by the fact that this prequel was willing to make such fundamental changes.

Memes

Many people posted memes about the infamous Game of Thrones series finale, teasing themselves and each other for giving this franchise another chance. In fairness, House of the Dragon comes from a different showrunner and different circumstances.

House Velaryon

Many viewers commented on the appearance of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his family. House Velaryon is the only other noble house in Westeros besides the Targaryens to claim descent from Old Valyria, so many fans expected them to be depicted with pale skin, light eyes and silver-blonde hair. However, the Velaryons were never dragon-riders, and Martin’s books do not explicitly describe them that way.

Targaryen Customs

It'd be an interesting twist on the Targaryen relationship to their dragons, if they like…worship Balerion's skull I guess. There should be a pretty heavy religious undertone to the show as the Hightowers and Oldtown continue to oppose the immoral invaders in their eyes — Joe Magician 🧙 (@TheJoeMagician) October 5, 2021

This prequel will be the first time fans get an up-close look at King’s Landing with the Targaryen dynasty firmly in power, and the trailer already has minds racing with the implications of their customs and signifiers of power. Many are wondering if we will get more background on Valyrian religion, noting that early Targaryen dragons were named after Valyrian gods, and invaluable dragon bones were often preserved and displayed.

Martin’s Cryptic Post

https://twitter.com/BryndenBFish/status/1445315426645389315?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many fans looked to Martin’s social media outlets for his take on this trailer, and the author did not disappoint. He did, however, confuse many fans with a wordless blog post on Tuesday morning consisting of one single cryptic image.

Scarred

watching the #HouseOfTheDragon teaser while still being scarred from the last time I saw the House of the Dragon pic.twitter.com/IvjaeVuNaq — Post Cred Culture (@PostCredPod) October 5, 2021

Finally, even with the excitement of the trailer taking over all of social media, some fans said they still did not feel like they would be able to enjoy House of the Dragon because they were distracted by the disappointment of the Game of Thrones finale. Hopefully, these feelings fade as the premiere draws closer. House of the Dragon is slated to premiere some time in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.