'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Speaks out on HBO Spinoff Series 'House of the Dragon'

When we all tune in to HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon next spring, Jon Snow himself will be watching with us. Actor Kit Harington weighed in on the prequel series in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Monday, saying he was excited to watch. He also gave some new insight on the legacy of Game of Thrones itself.

During their interview, Cagle noted the enduring popularity of Game of Thrones more than two years after it first aired now. Harington agreed, saying: "It had a real cultural impact, and that's something I'm really proud of — being part of it. It's been It's been part of the journey since it finished, was just becoming proud of that show, you know? And not running away from it, and not running away from what it was and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it really. Yeah, long may it continue."

As for House of the Dragon, Harington went on: "I really wish them luck with the, with what they're doing next. I'm going to watch it. And I think it came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally, I think — Thrones."

By "them" Harington is likely referring to HBO and author George R.R. Martin, as the embattled writers and showrunners of Game of Thrones have no involvement in House of the Dragon. The prequel features writer Ryan Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik as co-showrunners, and Sapochnik is the most prominent figure whom Harington worked with that is remaining with the franchise.

During the interview, Harington also discussed his relative silence on Game of Thrones since the finale and even his stint in a rehab facility in the weeks after it aired. He also remarked on how the show introduced him to his wife, and the other ways in which it has impacted his life for the good.

Harington is promoting Modern Love Season 2. He appears in one episode of the anthology-style rom-com series, which premieres on Friday, Aug. 13 on Amazon Prime. Harington will then appear on the big screen in Marvel Studios' Eternals, alongside his former Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden. There is no release date for House of the Dragon just yet, but it is expected sometime in 2022. The original series is streaming now on HBO Max.