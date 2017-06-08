‘House Of Cards’: Showrunners Reveal Claire Breaking Fourth Wall Will Be ‘Exciting’ & ‘Different’

Netflix has yet to officially renew its political drama House of Cards, but it is only a matter of time. The streaming service has to bring viewers a new season of Underwood drama, especially following the big events that went down in Season 5.

Season 5 showed Claire (Robin Wright) is as willing to get her hands dirty as Frank (Kevin Spacey), with the season basically killing off or maybe killing off anyone who defied them.

Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese took over as the series co-showrunners this season, and they talked to TVLine about what happens next for the show’s iconic fourth-wall-breaking, now that Claire is the one controlling it.

Season 4 ended with Claire looking into the camera alongside President Frank Underwood as he spoke to the viewers, but Season 5 ended with just POTUS Claire looking into the camera to telling all viewers, “My turn.”

Gibson talked of the fourth wall break, revealing that the move was a way to show viewers the direction the show is heading.

The co-showrunner said, “We were trying, in a disciplined way, to navigate that shift at the end of last season [when Claire first talked to the camera] and not overplay it [this season]. But I think it’s inevitable that that will need to be explored further [in Season 6].”

Pugliese chimed in with, “The question is going to be HOW. I don’t think she’s going to do it the way Francis did it. HOW she does it could be really exciting.”

He told the publication that Frank Underwood broke the fourth wall to campaign for support and seek “allegiance” from viewers, but that’s not what Claire will do. He added, “Claire’s needs from the audience are unique to her. We want Francis and Claire to be equal but different.”

Hopefully Netflix keeps House of Cards to its annual schedule so viewers will get a Season 6 and see more of the Underwoods.

