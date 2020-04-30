'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Treats 'Home Improvement' Fans With Some Coronavirus Mask Inspiration

✖

With moments to go before the Last Man Standing Season 8 finale, Tim Allen shared a funny photo on his Twitter page to provide some inspiration for coronavirus masks. The former Home Improvement star shared a new picture of himself wearing a mask with giant green filters for air. Allen has taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously, even recently revealing that he contacted his friend and Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks while Hanks was recovering from the virus.

"Now here is a mask....more power! RRR," Allen wrote on Twitter, alongisde the photo of himself wearing a Green Filter USA hat. The mask has two giant green filters attached to it. Allen shared the new picture just a day after sharing an "At Home With Mike Baxter" video, showing himself playing the Last Man Standing character in his own home.

"You know what I miss most about being at work? Having an excuse to not answer my phone," Allen said as Baxter. "Now people that I don't want to talk to know I'm not busy. And you know what these loons do? They leave a message saying, 'Hey, call me back.' The nerve of some people... So what I do, I just text them back. That's even a bigger mistake because they know the phone is in my hand and they call me right away. There's literally no place to hide."

Although Allen has been stuck at home like millions of Americans, he has remained busy. This weekend, he served as a grand marshal for the virtual Geico 70 race, which took place at a virtual version of Talladega Superspeedway. Allen also revealed that he has been keeping in touch with Hanks, to whom he offered some fun advice. "I wrote him. I said, 'You should have worn the Buzz Lightyear protective suit and then you wouldn't have gotten in that trouble!'" Allen joked during an interview with Exra.

Thursday night's episode of Last Man Standing is the last episode of the season, although it was not planned that way. The season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic just days before the cast was set ot tape the real finale. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Amanda Fuller, who plays Kristin Baxter, said the finale was a "really special one" and she hoped they would still get to film it.

Allen told Us Weekly the real finale would make an "outstanding" Season 9 premiere. "We have planned for a future but this is an extremely unusual circumstance," Allen explained. "The studios are closed down. There are no pilots being shot that I know of. I don’t know what they’re going to do, I don't know how they’re going to get back up. But they have to come up with some sort of content. The good news for veteran shows it that we’re already set up. The big question is, 'Will August work?' My best guess would be yes, you can probably do a show — maybe not a live audience but a show."