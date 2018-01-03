Hoda Kotb Changes Twitter Status to ‘Today’ Co-Anchor

One day after she was announced as the new co-anchor of the Today show, Hoda Kotb has made things social media-official by changing her Twitter bio to reflect her new position.

Kotb’s bio begins with her most important job — mom to her daughter, Haley Joy — before listing her status as “Co-Anchor, @TODAYshow & @KLGandHoda, Correspondent for @DatelineNBC.”

In addition to her slot co-anchoring the fourth hour of the show with Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb now co-anchors the first hour with Savannah Guthrie. Kotb has been co-anchoring the 7 a.m. hour with Guthrie since Matt Lauer was fired in November.

Lauer was fired from NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior, and since his firing, multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Since Kotb took over for Lauer, ratings for the show have soared, and Guthrie called the move to give Kotb the job “the most popular decision NBC News has ever made.”

On Tuesday, Kotb celebrated with a selfie with Guthrie, sharing the image on social media and simply writing, “Whaaaaaatttttttt! # SavannahHodaTODAY.”

Kotb’s fans are clearly thrilled about her new position, with many taking to the comments section of the post to offer their congratulations.

“Congrats! So happy 4 you!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Congratulations! It couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.”

A third shared their excitement to see Kotb earlier in the morning.

“Congrats Hoda! I need your can do spirit at 7 a.m.,” they wrote. “No reason the 10:00 hour should have all the fun!”

