Hoda Kotb Sends Special Signal to Her Daughters During Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage

Did you catch the special message Hoda Kotb sent her daughters during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? As she and her Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie hosted NBC's broadcast of the annual holiday event, Kotb sent a special signal to her daughters Haley and Hope at home.

After Kotb's Today With Hoda and Jenna co-star Jenna Bush Hager challenged Kotb to send a signal to her daughters live on the air, Kotb came through as promised! While sitting next to Guthrie, she quickly swiped her teeth with her pointer finger as if she were wiping off lipstick. That was the sign Bush Hager triple-dog-dared her to do on the Today show.

Kotb is very open about her love for her daughters, whom she adopted with her ex, Joel Schiffman. Earlier this year, she missed several episodes of Today while dealing with a family emergency; she later explained that Hope, 4, had suffered a medical scare that required hospitalization. "Little Hope had to go to the hospital and she was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for another week and it was really scary." Kotb said at the time. "She's vibrant and brilliant. She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home." Speaking to all the Today viewers who have offered support during her difficult time, Kotb said, "I felt you. I heard you. I needed you."

Kotb and Guthrie returned to host the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside the Today show weatherman Al Roker. Roker returned to the parade after missing last year's due to a medical emergency that left him hospitalized. The longtime morning staple announced his return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on social media, barely hiding his excitement. "We're back, baby for the 97th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and I cannot wait to join Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb again."