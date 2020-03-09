Hoda Kotb Returns to ‘Today’ Show After Battling the Flu and Fans Are Ecstatic

After coming down with the flu last week, Hoda Kotb officially made her return to the Today show on Monday. Kotb was forced to miss several episodes of the morning show last week after it was revealed she was battling the illness, though she recovered in time to join co-host Savannah Guthrie on Monday to take part in the viral flip the switch challenge, much to fans’ delight.

.@savannahguthrie and @hodakotb took on the viral #FliptheSwitch TikTok challenge, which involves Drake’s song “Nonstop” and some creative dance moves… pic.twitter.com/x0tmwjK7aO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

Prior to taking to the air, Kotb had shared a sweet note to her Twitter account reflecting on self care, sharing a message that read, “taking care of myself doesn’t mean ‘me first.’ It means ‘me, too.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans used the post to not only welcome Kotb back to their morning routine, but also as a place to continue sending her well wishes.

Let’s start this week w a lite self care.. happy Monday xo pic.twitter.com/ZafrXE2urs — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 9, 2020

“WELCOME BACK!!!” wrote one fan.

“Good morning hoda,” commented another Today show viewer. “Hope you are doing well this morning and your family and friends and colleagues.”

“I hope you’re doing better today,” added a third person.

“Hoda, Praying that you are feeling Better!” shared another. “Missed you last week! Love you So Much! The World is a Better Place with you in it!”

“My mornings aren’t the same without you there,” wrote somebody else. “I hope you’re doing well and hope to see you this week best wishes to you and your family you’re the best.”

Guthrie had revealed on Monday, March 2 that Kotb would be forced to miss several episodes of the show as she was battling the flu.

“If you’re missing Hoda, so are we,” Guthrie told viewers. “Guess what, she’s got the flu. And we think she’ll be out ’til probably mid week, maybe longer. So we’re sending her our best wishes this morning.”

Kotb’s absence marked just the latest among the Today co-anchors, as several of her co-hosts have been forced to sit out due to medical reasons. Guthrie herself was absent from the morning show for several days after her son accidentally hit her in the eye with his toy train. She was forced to miss even more time after she had to undergo emergency eye surgery.

Currently, Sheinelle Jones, co-host of the 3rd Hour of Today, is on a six-week absence as she recovers from vocal cord surgery.