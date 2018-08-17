HGTV Starts Production on ‘Brady Bunch’ House TV Show

Fans are about to hear the second story of The Brady Bunch, or rather HGTV‘s renovation of the iconic home.

After more than 40 years, the home that once served as the exterior for the Brady’s home in the fan-favorite series The Brady Bunch is in front of the camera lens again, with HGTV officially beginning production on their Brady-themed renovation.

According to TMZ, crews distributed filming notices throughout the Studio City, California neighborhood where the home is located and officially began pre-production on the re-design on Tuesday. Images of the beginning phases, which can be seen on TMZ‘s website, showed crews taking exterior photos of the 2,400 square foot home, possibly to be used in before and after side-by-sides when the project airs.

The network, who announced that they had claimed the winning bid on the house earlier this month, is reportedly planning to “restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory,” with renovations to both the interior and exterior of the building. It is believed that an additional 4,000 square feet of living space will be added to the back of the home, which sits on a 12,500 square foot lot. As interior shots for the series were filmed in a studio, it is believed that renovations will entail a complete gutting of the interior in order to make it match the TV series once finished.

Although it is not known who will be involved in the redesign, it has been reported that *NSYNC member Lance Bass, who detailed his heartbreaking loss of the house on Instagram, will be joining the project in some form. Kelsey McAllister, the granddaughter of the home’s previous owner, is also expected to be involved in the project as producer and possibly host.

Although fans of the series, which ran from 1969 to 1974, are thrilled that the home is getting a second life, those living in the neighborhood are less than thrilled with the massive project, which is reportedly already wreaking havoc. Along with increased interest in the house, which already sees dozens of people flocking to it for pictures, previous filming on in the neighborhood has resulted in the entire street being closed, making it impossible for neighbors to casually go about their daily lives.

The home was put on the market in July after previous owners George and Violet McCallister passed away. Originally listed at $1.855 million, it is believed that it sold for more than $3 million.